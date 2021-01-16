Eight More Covid Deaths Announced in Region on Saturday

The sad trend of reporting new COVID-19 deaths continued on Saturday in Oneida and Herkimer Counties. Herkimer County reported one new death and Oneida County announced seven as the region continues to race to vaccinate in the midst of a weeks-long surge of the coronavirus.

Oneida County has now seen 291 deaths, most of which have occurred in the last three months. 42 people have died of the virus in Herkimer County. The sad news comes amid a soaring body count nationally, as the nation is just days away from the death toll topping 400,000 since the pandemic started in March. In comparison, the CDC reported a relatively bad influenza year in 2017-18 when 61,000 Americans died of the flu. Last year, there were 34,000 flu deaths nationally, in a year that was considered average for influenza. Health officials have reported low occurrences of the flu this year, which they attribute to social distancing, hand washing and the wearing of masks.

Oneida County reported 233 new positive COVID cases and Oneida County reported 62 new positive cases. The Oneida-Herkimer region is currently dealing with 8,126 active COVID cases.

Meanwhile in Oneida County, hospitalization rates continue to be of concern with the low availability of hospital rooms, ventilators and intensive care units. 149 Oneida County residents are currently hospitalized and there are 61 people admitted from Herkimer County.

Oneida County also reported that they have now vaccinated 2,460 people in their county pods. 12,673 people have now been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 vaccination numbers as of midnight on Jan. 15.

• Oneida County-Operated PODs

· MVCC-Utica: 250 new

· Griffiss-Rome: 160 new

O Total Vaccinated: 2,460

• Non-Oneida County-Operated PODs

· MVHS: 7,432 total

· Rome Memorial Hospital: 2,781 total

· Other (clinics, urgent cares, pharmacies, etc.): Unknown

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Jan. 15.

· 233 new positive cases, 16,185* total. *(Upon further investigation, 2 positive cases were removed from the previous total.)

· 6,983 active positive cases.

· 7 new COVID-19-related deaths, 291 total.

O 1 is nursing home-related.

O 137 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County.

O 123 at MVHS.

O 14 at Rome Memorial.

O 23 are nursing home residents.

O 12 patients are hospitalized out of county.

· 6,411 positive cases have been resolved.

· 412,407 total negative results.

· 428,592 total tests.

· 6,983 in mandatory isolation.

· 1,602 mandatory quarantine.

_____________________________________________________________________

Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 01/16/2021:

Total New Positive Cases Today:

62

Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20)

3845

Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients:

1143

Total Hospitalized:

61

Total number recovered:

2660

Covid Deaths:

42

Negative Covid-19 test results:

83216

Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders):

1520

Released from Mandatory Quarantine:

300

Precautionary Quarantine:​

840

Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:​

0

--