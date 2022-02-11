Elderly Natural Bridge, NY Pedestrian Killed in Crash with Car

Donald B. Watson of Natural Bridge, New York Killed

Police are investigating a fatal car versus pedestrian crash that took place in the village of Carthage on Thursday.

New York State Police say they were called to the intersection of State Street and Church Street at approximately 6:00pm on February 10, 2022 for a reported personal injury moor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Intersection of State Street and Church Street in Carthage, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps Intersection of State Street and Church Street in Carthage, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Through their investigation police determined that 80-year-old Donald B. Watson of Natural Bridge, New York, was crossing State Street "outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a pickup truck" that was being driven by 54-year-old Michael J. McLane of Champion, New York.

Mr. Watson was brought to Carthage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported and it is not known if there were other factors that contributed to the fatality.

Anyone with information on the crash, or who was in the vicinity at the time and may have seen something, is asked to call State Police.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no individual has been accused of a crime. If an accusation is made the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. No additional information is available at the time of this initial posting.]

