State Senator Joseph Griffo is honoring a local Vietnam veteran.

Renny Parker of Camden has been inducted into the New York State Veterans Hall of Fame.

Griffo says the Hall of Fame was created to honor and recognize outstanding veterans from New York State who have distinguished themselves in both military and civilian life.

“Renny, who is the recipient of a Purple Heart, selflessly and courageously served his country during the Vietnam conflict. He has made it a priority to support veterans and Gold Star families and has continued to be an active, dedicated and instrumental part of several veterans’ organizations in the region. On behalf of the 47th Senate District, I thank Renny for his service, appreciate the sacrifices that he has made on our behalf and commend his commitment to ensuring that our veterans and their families are never forgotten.”

Parker was recognized this week during a special ceremony at Camden High School.

He received a plaque, poster and book to commemorate his induction. Members of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division from Fort Drum provided a color guard for the presentation.

Parker is a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

He achieved the rank of Sergeant E-5.

A Gold Star parent, Parker is the father of U.S. Marine Sgt. Elisha Parker, who was killed in action on May 4, 2006, while performing his duties as a Combat Engineer in Iraq.

Griffo says Parker remains committed to helping veterans and Gold Star families and works to ensure that the memories of fallen service members never fade.

