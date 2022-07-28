Endicott’s National Pipe Sold to Irish Building Materials Company
A company owned by a Broome County man has been acquired by a global provider of building materials.
National Pipe and Plastics was sold to Oldcastle Infrastructure, which is a unit of CRH of Dublin, Ireland.
David Culbertson of Vestal has owned National Pipe since 2004. According to the company's website, he joined the firm in 1997 as treasurer and chief financial officer.
Oldcastle Infrastructure did not reveal terms of the deal. Culbertson, who retired from National Pipe in May, could not be reached for comment.
National Pipe and Plastics has about 300 employees. The company operates production facilities in West Endicott and in Greensboro, North Carolina.
According to Oldcastle Infrastructure's announcement of the sale, National Pipe provides PVC pipe for the potable water, wastewater, electrical conduit and drainage markets.
National Pipe moved its Broome County factory from Vestal to West Endicott in 2014. The company moved its corporate offices to a site next to the manufacturing plant last summer.
