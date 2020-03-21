Enforcement Of NY’s Plastic Bag Ban Postponed

If you have been shopping at Walmart in New Hartford, maybe you were wondering why you are still getting plastic bags. Just like everything else being postponed or cancelled because of Coronavirus, the plastic bag ban is getting postponed.

The New York Post reports that New York State officials have announced they now won’t enforce New York’s plastic bag ban until May 15th. New York State’s Department of Conservation decided that it would postpone the enforcement of the ban from April 1st as the agency deals with a lawsuit that is delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“Folks, if you are concerned about the cleanliness of your reusable bag, please consider washing it — as you wash clothes or hands. It’s good hygiene anyway,” tweeted DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “New Yorkers are pleased with the bag ban and have no interest in a return to polluting ways.”

As you may remember, the ban had a few exceptions including: prescription drugs, and clothing retailers. Maine lawmakers also voted Tuesday to postpone the state’s plastic bag ban until 2021.