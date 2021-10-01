Enjoy Free Haunted History Tours Of Downtown Rome New York During October

If Halloween season is one of your favorites, you'll love ghost tours taking place in downtown Rome. The best part, they are free for you to enjoy.

This October, you'll be able to enjoy the spooky fall season with free paranormal tours:

Rome Lamplight Tours is offering free haunted history tours of downtown Rome, NY during October. If you are looking for a fun and spooky event, join for a 2 hour walking tour of historic Rome, New York. Get ready to learn about Rome's past, some chilling personal stories and even a bit of local lore surrounding some of Rome's most notable landmarks.

According to a Facebook post from "Visit Oneida County, NY," tours include 3 mini pop-up paranormal investigations outside well-known Rome attractions using real ghost hunting equipment.

If this sounds like lot of fun to you, tours will be offered on Friday October 8th, Friday October 15th, and Friday October 29th. Each of those nights, the tour departs promptly at 8PM from Gansevoort Park. Gansevoort Park is located in front of the Rome Historical Society.

😱👻☠️ Please call the Lamplight Tours hotline at 315-600-TOUR (315-600-8687) to reserve your spot on the date of your choosing. For health and safety reasons, tours are limited to 30 people per date.

For those that want to get their steps in with their frights, tours are roughly 1.5 miles long and bathroom facilities are not available. Please dress appropriately for the chilly fall weather. Tours will run depending on the weather - if it is raining, tours will not take place.

