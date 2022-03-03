There is a popular event that is coming back to the Fairgrounds in Hamburg this month. Organizers have announced the return of WNY EquiFest!

WNY EquiFest will feature vendors with products and services focusing on the horse industry. Clinics, seminars and demonstrations will be presented by trainers, coaches and industry professionals throughout the two day event. There will be fun, interactive and educational activities for children of all ages.

Bring the entire family to the Fairgrounds on March 19th and 20th for this exciting event. There will be plenty of workshops, vendors and horses to see! Some of the top names in the horse industry locally and nationally will be on hand to give demonstrations and answer questions. Thinking about buying a horse or finding a place to ride? WNY EquiFest may be the perfect place to get advice.

The event will welcome back horse enthusiasts, owners, trainers, clinicians, riders and vendors to celebrate the horse industry in New York State. Over 6,000 have attended this two day, family friendly event in the past.

Looking for a great place to ride a horse or get lessons? We put it out to our WYRK listeners to find the best places around Western New York to either ride a horse or get some lessons.

Northern Lights Equine Rescue Silver Creek

Lakeside Quarter Horses Youngstown

Jaxon’s Sky Equestrian Center LLC

Dream Bo Stables Akron

Windy Pines in Colden

Whispering Timbers in East Aurora

Skibbereen Farm in Orchard Park

Bridgman Stables Varysburg

Lonesome Pines Farnham

Cross Patch in Great Valley

Blakestone Stables in Sardinia

Amblefoot Farms in Medina

Spruce Meadow in Clarence

Kingbrook Farms in Chaffee

TMC Performance Horses in Cuba

Hunters Ridge in Lockport

Autumns Gate In Ransomville

Nash Hill Equestrian in Gowanda

Phoenix Rising Equestrian in Clarence

High Time Stables in East Aurora

Buffalo Equestrian Center in Buffalo

Integrity Stables in Pembroke

Heart To Heart in Alexander

Double Dab Stables in Ripley

