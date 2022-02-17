If you're looking for the perfect horse barn and house, you don't have to look too far. The ideal listing for you is just a short drive away in Central New York.

With over 50 acres of meadows and woods, this newly built farm house is the one for you. The house itself was custom built back in 2018, meeting all of your needs for living and leisure. It's a 3 bedroom/3 bathroom, 2300 square foot home in Unadilla, New York, just minutes from Route 7 and I-88.

The designer grade kitchen mixes together cream hardwood cabinets and dark granite countertops, making anyone's jaw drop when they enter the room. All rooms are spacious, with vaulted ceilings to accent the oak floors. As an added plus, radiant floor heat is provided on every level of the house.

The house isn't the only thing that's new! Outside is the NEW 4 bay garage, also installed with floor heat and tall 12-foot ceilings. Or check out the humongous horse barn, with a full bath, tack room, and horse washing bay. The roof is also brand new on top of the barn.

Take your horses out to the fenced pasture, large riding ring, or around the freshly stocked pond. With 50-acres of land, there's a lot of woods and trails to explore out back.

Take a full tour of the property for yourself below.

A Horse Owners Dream; Custom Designed Farm House For Sale In CNY

