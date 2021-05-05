Erie Canalway Challenge Kicks Off

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is inviting New Yorkers to take part in the 2021 Canalway Challenge.

Participants can choose a goal of 15, 90, 180 or 360 miles.

They can walk, run or cycle the Canalway Trial or paddle on the New York State Canal System.

People with disabilities are welcome to take part in a one-mile challenge.

“As New York begins to open more, the Canalway Challenge is a great way for people to get outside and discover all they can do along the canals and Canalway Trail,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. "The range of mileage options is suited to people of all ages and abilities, from those who are just taking their first steps toward fitness to more experienced athletes."

People can complete their miles in one big trip or several small ones.

The Canalway Challenge is free and runs through the end of October.

You can sign up at canalwaychallenge.com.