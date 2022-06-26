14 People Wanted By The Erie County Sheriff For Warrants [Photos]

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'

If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.

**All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

1. Ericca Richardson

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Black Female

5' 140 lbs

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

Warrant: Forgery

2. Mason Gawronski

Erie County Sheriff's Office

White Male

5'7" 140 lbs

Blonde Hair

Blue Eyes

Warrant: Menacing with a Weapon

3. Shawn Bentler

Erie County Sheriff's Office

White Male

5'7" 170 lbs

Brown Hair

Blue Eyes

Warrant: Possession of a Forged Instrument; Grand Larceny; Scheme to Defraud

4. Ryan Braun

Erie County Sheriff's Office

White Male

6'3" 170 lbs

Brown Hair

Blue Eyes

Warrant: Criminal Possession of Stolen Property; Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Without Owner's Consent

5. Joseph Glor

Erie County Sheriff's Office

White Male

5'9" 180 lbs

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Warrant: Torturing or Injuring Animals; Neglect of Impounded Animal

6. Travis Neamon

Erie County Sheriff's Office

White Male

5'10" 195 lbs

Brown Hair

Blue Eyes

Warrant: Petit Larceny; Burglary

7. Dominic Deahl

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Black Male

5'11" 185 lbs

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

Warrant: Criminal Possession of a Weapon

8. Craig Knibbs

Erie County Sheriff's Office

White Male

5'6" 170 lbs

Brown Hair

Blue Eyes

Warrant: Criminal Mischief; Harassment

9. Joshua Garey

Erie County Sheriff's Office

White Male

5'7" 150 lbs

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Warrant: Operation of a Motor Vehicle by an Unlicensed Driver; Moved From Lane Unsafely; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

10. Emanuel Anderson

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Black Male

5'8" 140 lbs

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

Warrant: Grand Larceny 4-Value Property Greater Than $1000; Issuing a Bad Check with Known Insufficient Funds

11. Jody Moll

Erie County Sheriff's Office

White Male

5'10" 170 lbs

Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

Warrant: Aggravated Harassment

12. George Fisher

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Black Male

6' 180 lbs

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

Warrant: Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Obstruction of Governmental Administration

13. Lenard Harris

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Black Male

6'4" 165 lbs

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

Warrant: Criminal Mischief: Intent to Damage Property; Resisting Arrest; Obstruction of Governmental Admin

14. Shyanna Henderson

Erie County Sheriff's Office

Black Female

5' 135 lbs

Black Hair

Brown Eyes

Warrant: Possession of a Forged Instrument; Petit Larceny

