14 People Wanted By The Erie County Sheriff For Warrants [Photos]
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'
If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
**All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law
Black Female
5' 140 lbs
Black Hair
Brown Eyes
Warrant: Forgery
White Male
5'7" 140 lbs
Blonde Hair
Blue Eyes
Warrant: Menacing with a Weapon
White Male
5'7" 170 lbs
Brown Hair
Blue Eyes
Warrant: Possession of a Forged Instrument; Grand Larceny; Scheme to Defraud
4. Ryan Braun
White Male
6'3" 170 lbs
Brown Hair
Blue Eyes
Warrant: Criminal Possession of Stolen Property; Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle Without Owner's Consent
5. Joseph Glor
White Male
5'9" 180 lbs
Brown Hair
Brown Eyes
Warrant: Torturing or Injuring Animals; Neglect of Impounded Animal
White Male
5'10" 195 lbs
Brown Hair
Blue Eyes
Warrant: Petit Larceny; Burglary
Black Male
5'11" 185 lbs
Black Hair
Brown Eyes
Warrant: Criminal Possession of a Weapon
8. Craig Knibbs
White Male
5'6" 170 lbs
Brown Hair
Blue Eyes
Warrant: Criminal Mischief; Harassment
9. Joshua Garey
White Male
5'7" 150 lbs
Brown Hair
Brown Eyes
Warrant: Operation of a Motor Vehicle by an Unlicensed Driver; Moved From Lane Unsafely; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
10. Emanuel Anderson
Black Male
5'8" 140 lbs
Black Hair
Brown Eyes
Warrant: Grand Larceny 4-Value Property Greater Than $1000; Issuing a Bad Check with Known Insufficient Funds
11. Jody Moll
White Male
5'10" 170 lbs
Brown Hair
Brown Eyes
Warrant: Aggravated Harassment
12. George Fisher
Black Male
6' 180 lbs
Black Hair
Brown Eyes
Warrant: Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct; Harassment; Obstruction of Governmental Administration
13. Lenard Harris
Black Male
6'4" 165 lbs
Black Hair
Brown Eyes
Warrant: Criminal Mischief: Intent to Damage Property; Resisting Arrest; Obstruction of Governmental Admin
Black Female
5' 135 lbs
Black Hair
Brown Eyes
Warrant: Possession of a Forged Instrument; Petit Larceny
