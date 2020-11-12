Escaped NYS Parolee May Be In Utica

A New York State parolee who was incarcerated at a Seneca County drug treatment center escaped from custody this week and authorities now think he may be in the Utica-area.

WIBX has learned that Kevin Witt has family living in the Utica-area, and on Thursday afternoon law enforcement personnel were seen in North Utica looking for Witt.

Witt, 29, was serving a parole supervision sentence at the Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Willard, NY, a non-secure treatment center, but apparently walked away undetected on at some point on Monday evening, police said. Witt's was convicted in Oneida County on a felony count of criminal mischief, Auburnpub.com reported. In their initial release on his escape, State Police said they had developed information that Witt may have been headed Ithaca in Tompkins County.

Witt is white, approximately 5-foot-9 with a medium build.

If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, you asked to call New York State Police at (585) 398-4100, or to dial 911.

