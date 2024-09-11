F.X. Matt Brewery President Feeling Good About Friday Beers Venture
Fred Matt, the President of the F.X. Matt Brewery is feeling very good about the brewery's position in the market right now, and projects like Friday Beers is a perfect example of their success.
The Friday Beers concept was created by a group of young New England guys with a concept who needed a brewery partner - which they found in Utica. Even more interesting, it was Utica Club that sealed the deal and was the unanimous winner when looking for a taste of the lite beer they were working to create.
Matt said they were creating a lite beer and they all loved Utica Club. They tweaked the Utica Club Lite recipe and made it a bit sweeter, and Friday Beers was created. By the way, Fred revealed that Utica Club Lite will be returning to the market place in March of next year, He said Utica Club is a very hot product right now around the country, especially with younger beer drinkers.
Friday Beers, brewed by the FX Matt Brewery, is a craft beer brand inspired by the popular social media channel "Friday Beers." Launched in 2023, it features approachable and easy-drinking styles like lagers, pale ales, and IPAs, designed to enhance social gatherings and casual occasions. Friday Beers captures a fun, laid-back spirit, emphasizing enjoyment and community. The brand reflects a youthful energy, appealing to a new generation of beer drinkers with its refreshing flavors and playful vibe.
Friday Beers produced a mini-documentary video on YouTube, that Includes Matt, and tells the entire story of their new beer. Watch the video below. You can also watch the entire - entertaining video of Fred's appearance on the Keeler Show Wednesday morning.
