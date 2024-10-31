Utica Club Wins Best Beer Award in National Beer Competition

Utica Club made by Utica's F.X. Matt Brewing Company has won another national award, as a premium American lager.

"The iconic local beer has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best of the Mid-Atlantic" in the Premium American Lager category at the 2024 United States Beer Tasting Championship (USBTC). Known for being the first beer sold after the repeal of Prohibition, Utica Club's latest accolade cements its legacy as a classic American favorite while reinforcing the rich brewing heritage of the F.X. Matt Brewing Company."

The Brewery reports further positive news as in addition to this top award, two of the brewery's other creations received notable recognition with honorable mentions in the Mid-Atlantic region. Additional winners include Clouded Dream, a Hazy IPA that exemplifies "fruity, juicy flavors; and Blueberry Blonde, a fruit beer known for its refreshing and subtle brewed with real blueberries," according to the F.X. Matt Brewery. "These honors underscore Saranac Brewery’s dedication to a wide range of quality, innovative beers that appeal to diverse palates."

About Saranac Brewery (F.X. Matt Brewing Co.)

Established in 1888 by Francis Xavier Matt I, the F.X. Matt Brewery is a historic fixture in Utica, New

York's West End brewery district. As one of the oldest family-owned breweries in the United States, the brewery is home to the beloved Saranac and Utica Club brands. Utica Club holds a special place in American brewing history as the first beer legally available post-Prohibition. Today, the brewery continues to champion excellence in brewing with award-winning beers and a commitment to quality and innovation.

The brewery also plays an integral role in the community as a venue for a diverse array of events, from private gatherings to national concerts, and is celebrated for its summer concert series.

