Family Mourning Devastating Loss of 4-Year-Old Turin Boy in Tragic Farming Accident

An Upstate New York community is mourning the devastating loss of a 4-year-old Turin boy in a tragic farming accident.

Chandler Dolan died after being struck by a skid-steer. Someone was unloading a bale of hay when the boy ran behind the machine, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The driver didn't see the child and struck him with the back tire.

The accident happened early Sunday, September 19 on East Road in Turin

Chandler just started kindergarten at South Lewis Central School, where his mother is a teacher. He is know as 'Chan the Man,' show displayed a zest for life every day. "He spent his days having fun, playing games with his adored sister Amelia, who he looked up to above all, and bringing a smile to every person he came in contact with," according to his obituary.

Chandler's favorite activities included sneaking extra cookies at Grandma Fran’s, having sleepovers with Nanny and Grandpa Joe, hanging out at the Pioneer Cafe with Mom-Mom eating her pancakes, his favorite food, and playing in the barn with Grandpa Gary and all the animals. He loved drawing, Star Wars, and dinosaurs.

Calling hours are scheduled from 2 PM to 6 PM on Friday, September 24 at Iseneker Funeral Home in Lowville. The funeral service will be private.

In lieu of food and flowers, the family is asking contributions may be made in Chandler’s memory to an account for a future memorial scholarship. Make checks payable to Gary Gaylord and put Chandler J. Dolan in the memo.

Mail to:

Community Bank

4116 Center Street

Lyons Falls, NY

13368

Condolences may be made online at Isenekerfuneralhome.com.