8 Famous Alumni From Bennett High School

There are a lot of things to take pride in while living in Western New York. From our Buffalo Bills and Sabres to having the best wings in the world, Buffalo is a unique place that holds lots of history and nostalgia.

The pride also includes what school you went to, whether it's high school or college, going to a top school means a lot to us.

If you went to that 270,000 sqft school on the hill in North Buffalo named after Lewis J. Bennett, you know there are many famous people who call Bennett High School their alma mater.

I've said it before, and I will say it again: Bennett High School is the greatest school in Western New York.

Here are 8 famous people who went to Bennett High School

Rochert E Rich, Sr.

Google Maps Street View

Born in Buffalo in 1913, Rich Graduated from Bennett in 1931 and later went on to found one of the largest food products corporations in the world. The Billionaire also owed 3 professional baseball teams, The Buffalo Bisons, Northwest Arkansas Naturals, and the West Virginia Black Bears, until his death in 2004.

Sorrell Brooke

CBS / Warner Bros. Home VIdeo

Born in Buffalo in 1930, Sorrell is an actor that is most famously known for playing the character of Jefferson Davis "Boss" Hogg in the Dukes of Hazzard TV show that aired on CBS for 7 seasons. Brooke was Valedictorian of the 1946 class at Bennett and was fluent in French, Japanese, Spanish, Russian, and Italian. During his career, he starred in more than 70 TV Series, 30 Movies, and 10 stage plays.

Beverly Johnson

Getty Images

Growing up in Buffalo and graduating from Bennett High School in 1969, Beverly Ann Johnson is a world-famous model, actress, singer, and businesswoman who has been on the cover of more than 500 different magazines and has the distinction of being the very first African American woman to grace the cover of Vogue Magazine.

Rick James

George Rose, Getty Images

James Ambrose Johnson, Jr. attended Bennett High School before dropping out and joining the United States Navy Reserve. Not too long after his time in the Navy he became known by his stage name Rick James.

Bob Lanier

Getty Images

Graduating from Bennett in 1966, Robert Jerry Lanier, Jr. is an 8-time NBA All-Star and member of the NBA Hall of Fame who spent 14 seasons in the National Basketball League playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Detroit Pistons.

Isaiah McDuffie

Getty Images

This Green Bay Packers star linebacker was born in Buffalo and graduated from Bennett in 2016. After attending Boston College, Isaiah was drafted by the Packers in 2021.

Honorable Mention - DJ Hassan & Ed Nice

Ed Nice Jackson / Townsquare Media

Two of the best DJs to come out of Western New York, DJ Hassan and Ed-Nice both attended and graduated from Bennett High School in the early 90s.

