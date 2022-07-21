Famous TV Celebrity Makes ADK Trek! Spotted on Lake George!

Famous TV Celebrity Makes ADK Trek! Who was Recently Spotted on Lake George?

Celebrity sightings aren't all that unusual in Upstate New York, we know the rich and famous love to hobnob in Saratoga Springs and most certainly the stunning Adirondack region of New York.

But it's still pretty cool when you do actually catch a television icon strolling the same streets of the Capital Region that we do - or in this case - trolling the gorgeous water of Lake George - just like we do!

Throughout the years, Ticonderoga has become a Star Trek paradise of sorts for legions of "Trekkies" in the Capital Region and beyond. How did this happen?

It all started over 25 years ago when James Cawley and his grandfather decided to "rebuild" some of the incredible Star Trek sets for super fans to enjoy.

Cawley, the creator of Star Trek: Original Series Set Tour enjoyed the recent success of their latest convention that took place last weekend in Ticonderoga, and William Shatner AKA Captain James T. Kirk from the legendary Star Trek series was once again the weekend host.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Shatner enjoyed a day out on Lake George - he loves it up here and has been coming for years, and even at the ripe old age of 91, he was down for thrills and beauty on the Queen of American Lakes.

Last year, Shatner made the trek to Ft. Ticonderoga and celebrated his 91st birthday here in Upstate New York, and while he was here, witnessed a moment of cosmic proportions when a couple got engaged on the set.

Here are some photos from last weekend as William Shatner was Celebrity Spotted during his most recent visit to Lake George!

Star Trek Icon William Shatner Goes Boating on Lake George

