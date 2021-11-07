One person is dead and another receiving treatment following a crash in the Lewis County town of Denmark last night.

The woman, 31-year-old Carthage resident Emily S. Ashline, was driving a 2016 GMC Terrain eastbound on Deer River Road on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at approximately 10:37pm when it appears that she lost control of the car. Troopers say she was driving on a curve and crossed over into the westbound lane, hitting a barbed wire fence and wooden fence posts. The car then crossed back into the eastbound lane, and down an embankment.

The car landed on its roof near the edge of the Deer River.

The driver, Ashline, was pronounced dead at the scene. In a written release the New York State Police says a 34-year-old passenger, whose name has not yet officially been made public, was brought to Lewis County General Hospital for treatment. She has since been released.

The NYSP say that their investigation is continuing.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the New York State Police. WIBX has contact authorities for an update but none are available at this time.]

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.

2021 World Series Artifacts Will Live in Cooperstown at Baseball Hall of Fame Artifacts from the 2021 World Series that featured the Atlanta Braves' first championship since 1995, made their way to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Houston, clinching the World Series in game 6, 4 games to 2.

The baseball artifacts were on display in Albany at the Albany Airport baggage claim area on Wednesday, before making the trip to Cooperstown.

Here are 9 now historic artifacts from the series that will forever live at the Hall of Fame.

Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County