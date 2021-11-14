Fatal Crash Kills Two in Oswego County Town of Mexico, New York

A fatal crash is under investigation in Oswego County.

At approximately 2:30pm on Sunday, November 14, 2021 New York State Police arrived at the intersection of Munger Hill Road and State Route 3 in the town of Mexico, New York.

In a written release the NYSP says that, according to the results of their preliminary investigation 34-year-old Sandy Creek resident Christopher S. Rogers was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu. He was headed west on Munger Hill Road when he allegedly passed a stop sign without stopping. At the same time 35-year-old James E. Weston, from Mexico, New York, was travelling northbound on State Route 3 in a 2004 Ford flatbed truck when the two vehicles collided.

Both Christopher Rogers and his passenger, Mexico, New York resident Crystal L. Abbott, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Mr. Weston suffered no physical injuries.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Mexico Fire Department, and McFee Ambulance assisted at the scene.

The New York State Police say the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the New York State Police. WIBX has contacted authorities for an update but none are available at this time.]

