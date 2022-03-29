Ooh Ooh, That Smell: Is This Really NY’s Favorite Candle Scent?

Okay, so this might be considered unmanly by my fellow male brethren, but I have a confession to make: I like scented candles.

Wait a minute, hear me out: the only reason I like them is because it's an easy way to combat your apartment from smelling like a gym locker. And to me, you get more bang for your buck than if you just sprayed Febreze a couple times a day. It's a more constant, steady defense against stink.

But when I stumbled upon this study examining the favorite candle scents by state, I was a little surprised at New York's choice.

What do you think New York's favorite candle scent would be? Considering the Catskills and Adirondacks, maybe pine? Cedarwood? Or if you're like Ron Burgundy, maybe rich mahogany? Or what about pizza? Is that a candle? (Yes, yes it is.)

But no. According to the study done by Shane Co., the most popular candle scent in New York is...

GARDENIA

Gardenia? Are you serious? That's not even a smell I could pick out of a lineup. I know it's a flower, but... I don't know why, but New York struck me as more of a "wood" state.

These results came from plugging in popular candle scents into Google Trends and looking at how many times they were searched for across a 12-month period. Pumpkin was the most popular, being the most-searched in 9 states. Vanilla, one that I'll admit I like myself, was second, being the most-searched in 8 states. A handful of states had stand-alone favorites that could not be ranked.

So, what do you think? Do you love the smell of gardenia in the morning? Or is there another scent that you think better encompasses the spirit of New York?

