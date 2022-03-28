The FBI in Albany is releasing new information in the Tammy Mahoney case.

Mahoney was last seen on May 8, 1981, hitch hiking on Route 46 near Oneida Indian Nation Land. She was 19 at the time.

She was reported missing the next day.

The FBI says it has updated information regarding the last known whereabouts of Mahoney.

Authorities say through extensive investigative work, they now know with certainty Tammy was picked up and brought to a party at a residence on Territory Road, off Route 46 in Oneida.

They say several credible witnesses have come forward with information that Tammy departed the residence on foot after an altercation.

No one has seen her since.

Investigators have said they believe the teenager, whose body has never been found, was gang raped and murdered on the Oneida Nation.

The FBI says it will continue to work diligently to exhaust every lead and bring the Mahoney family the justice they have waited so long for.

They say they remain incredibly grateful to those who have come forward and responded to their requests for information.

They’re now focused on what happened after Tammy left the party and where she may have ended up.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI's Albany Office/Utica RA at (315) 731-1781.

You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

Officials say a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the recovery of Mahoney’s body and/or the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for her death and disappearance still stands.

