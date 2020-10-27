FBI Releases New Information In Tammy Mahoney Case

The FBI is releasing new information as they continue to investigate the 1981 disappearance of Tammy Mahoney.

Mahoney was last seen hitch hiking near Oneida Indian Nation land on Route 46 in Oneida on May 8th, 1981. She was 19 at the time.

The FBI is looking for the person who turned in a wallet to Oneida Police a week after Mahoney’s disappearance.

Authorities say they believe the owner of the wallet has direct knowledge of what happened to Tammy the night she disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Utica office at (315) 731-1781.

