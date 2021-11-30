FBI Still Offering $50,000 Reward in Johnson City Homicide Case

It's been nearly 1,000 days since Johnson City restaurant owner Shakeel Khan was fatally shot as he closed his business.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are working to track down Khan's killer. A $50,000 reward posted a year ago for information in the case remains in effect.

Authorities have said the 50-year-old Khan apparently was gunned down by a masked man outside Halal Bites at 652 Riverside Drive. Investigators said the "execution-style" shooting occurred late in the evening of March 30, 2019.

Police at Halal Bites restaurant in Johnson City on March 30, 2019. (Photo: WNBF News)

Khan was a native of Pakistan. He moved to Johnson City from Brooklyn about two years before he was killed.

Johnson City police chief Brent Dodge said investigators have been working to track down some leads since the FBI offered the reward just over a year ago.

An FBI spokeswoman said the case is still active. Although she was not able to provide specific information about the investigation, she said "we're still hoping anyone with information will come forward to help us bring justice to the family."

People with information related to the case may contact New York State Police at (800) 448-3847 or by email at KhanTip@troopers.ny.gov.

The FBI has posted reward information on its website in three languages - English, Urdu and Pashto.

FLASHBACK: Watch the November 2020 announcement of the FBI reward offer in the Johnson City homicide investigation.

