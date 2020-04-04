Federal Judge Tosses Fan Lawsuit vs. MLB, Astros, Red Sox

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by fantasy sports contestants who claimed they were damaged by sign stealing in Major League Baseball. Five men had sued MLB, MLB Advanced Media, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox in federal court in Manhattan, claiming fraud, violation of consumer-protection laws, negligence, unjust enrichment and deceptive trade practices by teams that violated MLB’s rules against the use of electronics to steal catchers’ signs. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff wrote there were no valid legal claims.

