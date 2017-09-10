After a 2016 season that saw the Dallas Cowboys go 13-3 despite to two losses to the rival Giants, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot got off to an even better start in 2017. Dallas took the opening Sunday night meeting with New York by a 19-3 final, in a game that really wasn't even that close.

The Giants went three-and-out on their first two possessions and never get much better after that. They finished with just 223 total yards including just 35 on the ground. Eli Manning was held to just 220 passing yards, was sacked three times and intercepted once - although the absence of Odell Beckham Jr (ankle) surely didn't help. Beckham tried going through a pre-game warm up to test that injured ankle, but clearly looked to be feeling pain and was ruled out.

Kicker Dan Bailey went 4-for-4 on the night as Dallas was able to move the ball on the Giants defense, but sputtered in the red zone. Prescott did find the endzone with 12-yard TD connection to tight end Jason Witten to extend the Cowboys second quarter lead to 13-0 - it grew to 16-0 by halftime. Earlier in the game, Witten became Dallas' all-time leader in receiving yards, surpassing Michael Irvin.

Elliot - who ran for 104 yards and added 36 more receiving - played despite a 6-game NFL suspension for alleged misconduct against an ex-girlfriend off the field. A judge granted an injunction meaning the suspension appeal will be heard in court at a later date.

The Giant head home to host the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 2.