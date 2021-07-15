Feel Like A True Royal When You Purchase This Castle For Sale In Elmira New York

Become a royal and sip your tea pinky up at this castle for sale in Elmira New York.

This 10 bedroom castle is for sale for $99,000 with Shane Searfoss and Signature Properties. The home is located at 615 Columbia Street in Elmira.

The Castle! Truly amazing Mansard style mansion with gothic influences. This property is a whopping 41 rooms! Incredible woodwork."

The Elmira Castle literally has 41 rooms. Can you believe that? There are also multiple fireplaces, some original light fixtures, and some stunning stained glass. If you love the feel of open staircases you see on TV, you'll find a massive open curved staircase. This castle has had some work started, but honestly it still needs some time and love:

Restoration has begun. New electric service has been added. Newer rubber roof. 2 High energy efficient boilers. Some rooms have been gutted and are ready for drywall."

The listing goes on to mention how many rooms retain there original character. Along with the massive castle, this home also comes with a barn. Unfortunately, the home is not currently habitable. That means your tea sipping with pinky up will have to wait. Also, the barn is in rough condition and will not be accessible. So if you're looking for a fixer upper, this castle could be for you. For More Information contact Shane Searfoss at Signature Properties at (607) 796-9817, or online.

The castle was recently featured on the For The Love Of Old Houses Facebook page. If you love old homes, love going through virtual tours, check out the page for daily posts. You'll find homes all over the country, and often times, across New York State.