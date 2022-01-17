There's another chance for you to come on down! The Price is Right is bringing a second live show to Central New York.

In addition to the show at the Stanley Theater in Utica, the Price is Right is coming to the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York. Tickets for the February 15 show are on sale at ClemensCenter.org or by calling the box office at 607-734-8191 or 800-724-0159. You can choose from regular seats or two special packages.

Spin The Big Wheel package include a premium reserved ticket located in the first 10 rows, fast pass access to registration and you'll get to spin the Big Wheel (after the show). The Spin the Big Wheel is $175.

Super Fan Package Package includes one premium reserved ticket and fast pass access to registration. Tickets cost $125.

COVID protocols will be in place for the live show at the Clemens Center.

At this time, patrons will be required to wear masks at all times while in the facility, regardless of vaccination status, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

Price is Right in Utica

The Stanley Theatre in Utica will also host The Price is Right Live stage show where you may be the big showcase showdown winner on February 16. Tickets are on sale through Ticketmaster or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000.

COVID protocols will be in place for the show at the Stanley.

The Stanley Theatre has always adhered to all recommendations and guidelines from Oneida County in regards to COVID-19. With this said, the theatre will require any applicable mandates at the time of the performance. In addition, The Price is Right Live will have its own COVID-19 protocols in place.

The Price is Right Live show has been traveling the country, giving away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to sold-out audiences for more than a decade.

The Price is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase!

Who's ready to be called on down?

