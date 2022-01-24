In An Expensive NY Town This Secluded & Somewhat Tiny Home Is A Bargain

If you're looking for peace and quiet, and who isn't these days, this small and secluded home could be just what you're looking for. In the scope of things, for cheap too.

While all over New York State you see real estate pricing keep climbing north, it seems one home is priced quite cheaply for its area. The closer and closer you inch toward New York City, the more pricing will creep up higher and higher. That makes all the sense in the world with this home sitting only about 30 minutes outside New York City. For everything this home offers and its location, you get a pretty good bargain.

Here Is Where The Home Is Located

Nyack is a small town in scale, but one that offers a lot of character. If you stroll down Main Street, you'll see quite a lot of small mom-and-pop-type stores that have been around for decades. If you're into that kind of vibe, this home might really be screaming your name.

Homes In Nyack Really Aren't Very Cheap Though

According to Realtor.com, if you want to own a home in Nyack, NY, it easily could set you back quite a bit. The median price sits at nearly $700,000 in fact. You can get your hands on this home for a fraction of that.

Ready To See The Price?

While not the least expensive thing, you have to factor in where it is. Plus, you're also getting privacy which is hard to find that close to the big apple. But the most important thing is really, what does this home look like. Scroll down, take a look inside.

Very Small And Definitely Secluded Home A Bargain For It's Area Near NYC While you might take a look outside your window and think you're deep in the wilderness, you're actually located near everything at this Nyack home.

The exact address is 8 Buttermilk Falls Rd, Nyack, NY 10960. The home is for sale for $299,000 from Weichert Realtors.

