Live like a Ghostbuster in Walden New York. A totally renovated Fire House built in 1900 is up for grabs for anyone who has the dream of living in a totally updated converted building. 27 North Montgomery Street in Walden is a turn-of-the-century brick firehouse converted into a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with excellent work-from-home space.

This isn't the first converted space that has come up for sale in the Hudson Valley In the past I have shared with you a Post Office in Port Ewen, NY that was on the market in 2021. Earlier this year I uncovered a renovated ice cream stand that had been turned into a home and artist studio in Lagrangeville, NY.

Convert Fire House For Sale in Walden, NY

PC: OneKey MLS / Keller Williams Realty / Richard Baxter / Zillow PC: OneKey MLS / Keller Williams Realty / Richard Baxter / Zillow loading...

The current interior design of this property has it sent up for a live-at-home office. The first floor has a workspace with offices and a fully equipped kitchen while the upstairs is a wonderful one-bedroom living space. The firehouse backs up to the Wallkill River and comes with off-street parking and a full basement.

Angry Orchard calls Walden New York Home

Walden is one of Orange County New York's amazing towns with shopping restaurants and entertainment. This converted property is centrally located to all Walden has to offer. If you want to know more about Walden we found 6 things you should know about the town supplied by people who call it their hometown.

Thruway Shopping Center is one of Orange County's NY Oldest Shopping Centers

In recent years Walden has become the Home of Angry Orchard a popular hard cider maker whose Walden location has become a destination for locals and people visiting the Hudson Valley. Walden is also home to one of the Hudson Valley's oldest Department stores the Thruway Shopping Center which is home to a sporting goods store and more.

Live in a Coverted 1900s Fire House in Walden, New York