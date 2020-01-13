First Source Federal Credit Union Warns Of Phone Scam

First Source Federal Credit Union says they’ve been made aware of a phone scam circulating throughout the area.

They say the scam includes “spoofing” financial institution's phone numbers and texting and calling individuals from those numbers in order to gain personal and financial information.

The most recent scam appears to begin with a text message, possibly followed by a phone call.

Officials say if you’re not expecting a text message alert from your financial institution, don’t respond.

Unfortunately, these types of scams do happen often, all over the country,” Said Kristy Nole, Director of Strategy, Marketing and Communications at First Source Federal Credit Union. “We have seen an uptick in our area though in recent years and specifically over the last few weeks. We want to get the word out to the community at large, in addition to our members.