This Burger Chain Is New York’s #1 Favorite Fast Food

If you thought New York's favorite fast food chain had anything to do with pizza or fried chicken, think again.

Fast food chains aren't having the best 2024, with multiple companies reporting a slump in earnings as Americans choose to spend their hard-earned money elsewhere.

Fat Tax Could Improve Healthy Living Cate Gillon/Getty Images loading...

Then again, when it costs nearly $20 for a basic burger meal at McDonald's, it's no wonder that more people are choosing to grab their food at the grocery store.

Here in New York, fast food prices are the most expensive in the continental U.S., only to be outdone by one other state - Hawaii.

Read More: Most Expensive Fast Food Chain Has Over 225 NY Locations

Despite how pricey it's become to grab fast food, there are some restaurants that are worth the cost. When it comes to New Yorkers, they overwhelmingly choose the franchise known for preparing hot and fresh greasy burgers every time.

No, we're not talking Wendy's.

A new study by QR Code Generator looked into the top fast food joints in all 50 states to determine the most popular. The Empire State's favorite fast food chain was none other than Five Guys. In all, all the locations within New York boast a collective 4.3 stars out of 5 based on Tripadvisor reviews.

UK In Seventh Week Of Coronavirus Lockdown Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images loading...

A quick peek at some reviews left at the location in Utica shows people raving about the "excellent service" and reliability - but visitors have also complained about the food there being a smidge too greasy.

In second place on the list was Chick-fil-A, with a reported 4.09 stars out of 5. Rounding out the top three was Panda Express, oddly, which earned 4.03 stars out of five.

Culver's claimed fourth place while Starbucks finished in fifth.

NORTHWICH, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 03: The Starbucks logo hangs outside one of the company's cafes in Northwich on 3 July, 2008 in Northwich, England. Starbucks Corp in the US recently announced that it plans to close 600 company-operated stores in the country which represent about 7 percent of Starbucks' global workforce. Many UK consumers are beginning to cut back on luxuries as the global credit crunch begins to bite. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Christopher Furlong/Getty Images loading...

So, which fast food joint is New York's least favorite? That would be Burger King, with a dismal 3.27 collective stars out of 5.

What is your favorite fast food joint in Central New York? Give us a shout using the station app below.

Get our free mobile app

Peek Inside Food Network Stars Extraordinary Hudson, New York Home You can bake like Food Network star Nancy Fuller in her Hudson New York home that's on the market. Think Dutch Farm House meets Modern Day Living!

These Are the Smallest Counties in New York State. And We Mean SMALL!! There are 62 counties in the state of New York. The largest (by population) is Kings County (Brooklyn). It has a population of 2,726,002 people. But, there are far more smaller counties in the state than larger ones. This list takes a look at the smallest counties in New York, with all of them in some region of Upstate New York. Even though they are sparsely populated, each has a few places that any NYS road warrior might want to stop at and explore. So here are the 19 smallest counties (by most recent population data) in the state and what you might find on a visit to each of them. Two interesting pieces of trivia you will find in this list. The largest of the 19 counties on this list could take every single resident in the whole county out to Highmark Stadium out to the Buffalo area to watch a Buffalo Bills football game, and still have room for 10,000 more guests in the stadium. And (this one will blow your mind) the very smallest county in New York State literally has no stop lights in the entire county! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio