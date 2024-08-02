What’s Moving Next to Staples in New Hartford’s Consumer Square?
Something new is coming into New Hartford's Consumer Square and shoppers are dying to know what it is.
Have you heard the rumors? Theories are flying about what's being built next to Staples.
Before crews descended upon and roped off the construction zone, the area used to be a partial parking lot and main artery to the traffic light. Some naysayers raised concern how the new store will impede traffic, as it was already tricky to navigate the winding Consumer Square lanes.
As someone who drove past it to get to Barnes & Noble (where I promptly spent too much money in books) last weekend, I also wondered if crews would eventually widen the lanes since it was already a pretty tight squeeze.
Despite these concerns, the main focus is on the store itself and what it will be. Consumer Square already has multiple stores dedicated to beauty, clothing, electronics, food, hobbies, as well as discounts. Curiosity is rising about what else the shopping center can add.
So when an anonymous member of the New Hartford NY Community Facebook group inquired about the recent rumor that a Crumbl Cookies store is moving in, the post sparked debate.
While it seemed no one hated the idea of a Crumbl moving into town, most felt the old Dippin' Donuts site was a better fit. Previously, a Sonic was going to take over the lot, but pulled out of the deal in June.
Another theory is that Chick-fil-A is moving in next to Staples, which was not as well received. In fact, several people downright hated the idea and let themselves be known.
Conversely, a similar rumor claims the fried chicken chain is actually moving into the vacant lot next to the newly constructed 7 Brew Coffee across the street. That, too, was mostly panned.
In the end, rumors are rumors and people want answers.
WIBX has reached out to Benderson Development, which owns Consumer Square, about the kind of store that's moving in next to Staples. Benderson did respond to our request and gave us an answer.
No one. Well, no one yet.
As of today, August 2, the 7,000 square feet store is still seeking a tenant, so the rumors of a Crumbl, Chick-fil-A, and whatever else moving into town are baseless.
At this time, leasing is still working on finding a tenant and once a contract is signed and hands are shaken, we will finally know what is actually going next to Staples.
In the meantime, while construction is underway, the roadway that loops behind the Burlington Store and shoots you past the Staples is closed, so be sure to keep that in mind the next time you visit Commercial Square.
We will ask you this: If you could choose what goes next to Staples, what would you pick? Let us know by sending us a message via the station app below.
