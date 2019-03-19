Flags Lowered To Honor State Worker Killed In On-Duty Crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on all state government buildings in honor of a highway worker who has died from injuries suffered in a work-related accident.

Cuomo says flags will be lowered Tuesday to honor Dennis "Matt" Howe, of Owego in Tioga County. Howe had been employed by the state Department of Transportation since 2006.

Tioga County sheriff's deputies say Howe was driving a DOT truck with a crew doing highway safety work on Route 17 in Nichols last Wednesday when the vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Howe was seriously injured and was taken to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania, where he died Monday night.

Deputies ticketed the trucker for violating New York's "Move Over Law."