As food prices continue to soar, New York State has $230 million available for certain residents. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that all New Yorkers who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will get the maximum allowable level of food benefits for February. Even households already at the maximum level of benefits will receive additional funds.

Gov. Hochul said,

The pandemic continues to exacerbate food insecurity throughout New York State, which is reflected by the large number of households that continue to rely on the lifeline that is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. These vital food benefits are playing an integral role in helping New Yorkers put food on the table, providing much-needed relief as we continue to take aggressive measures in our fight against COVID-19.

When Will New Yorkers Receive Their Benefits?

Households in all counties outside of the New York City area will receive benefits between now and the end of the day Thursday, February 17, 2023. Households in the New York City area counties will receive benefits between Thursday, February 10, and Friday, February 25. New Yorkers already near or at the maximum benefit level will receive an extra payment of at least $95.

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance has distributed nearly $2.5 billion in supplemental benefits. In December, almost 1.6 million households received the extra payment. The new payments will be made available to recipients in their Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be used with existing EBT cards.

