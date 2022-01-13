For A Measly $5,000 You Could Save One Of The Cheapest Houses In Syracuse

This old house will definitely need work, but for only $5,000 you could bring it back to its former luster.

This house is definitely not the prettiest. It probably won't be all too cheap to fix either. But, there is just something about an old house. In the case of this one, it is just screaming for someone to buy it and fix it up. You can tell that is what it is screaming by the asking price.

Rarely in today's housing market can you find a house for $5,000, and yes it isn't move-in ready. Once you fix it up though, this house easily could be one of the best looking in its area. Old homes like this have so much charm, and that sure is noticeable through the pictures below from the Greater Syracuse Land Bank. The pictures show touches and features from yesteryear that easily could be salvaged during the restoration of the home.

Another massive positive aspect of this house, pun intended, is its size. It's gigantic when you compare it to many homes sitting for 40 times the price. It sits in the Brighton district of Syracuse on the south side of town. A good location if you were looking to fix it up and rent to multiple people with how close it sits to Syracuse University.

Could this old home on McAllister Ave be a future home for you or a future project? It wouldn't be a bad time to snatch up this soon-to-be beauty for a measly $5,000.

