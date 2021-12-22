Live It Up Affordably Near Lake Delta In A House 1/2 The Price Of Others

When you think of homes near Lake Delta, what kind of price figure do you think, near $400k? Not for this well-updated home, it's under half that.

Living near Lake Delta sure can get expensive, especially if you're right on the water. Some of those homes close in at nearly one million dollars. If you go maybe 3-5 minutes off the lake, you still enjoy being close but you get much more bang for your buck on price. Man does this home sure offer you a lot.

Glitz and glamour aren't what you're necessarily going to get, but you're not missing out on really, anything. Sure, you won't be getting lakefront views, who cares? What you do get is form and functionality. Another thing you get is a heavier wallet, you're not going to be sacrificing an arm and a leg for this home, it's only $160,000.

Is it perfect? No, it's not. It has plenty of quirks that actually add to the amazing charm of this Willow Drive home in Rome. Quirks are to be expected at this price point, after all the house is not brand new. The biggest thing as stated above is the price and location. Think about it, you're near Lake Delta and can own the home for an actual affordable monthly payment. You don't need a six-figure salary to own a home in a pretty great area.

If you compare other homes, only one comes even close near this neighborhood, then all of the other homes sit north of a quarter-million bucks.

An Actual Affordable Home Awaits You Near Lake Delta For Under $200k

