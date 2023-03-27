Old Ford Bronco Stolen In Upstate New York, Found In Hudson Valley

Police searched the Hudson Valley after an older Ford Bronco was stolen.

On Saturday around 8:30 a.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to the area of Myer Lane in the Village of Saugerties for the report of a stolen 1995 Ford Bronco and a large Bandit wood chipper, which was attached to the Bronco.

Old Ford Bronco Stolen In Ulster County, New York

A few hours later the Saugerties Police Detective Division located the stolen vehicle and woodchipper behind the Big Lots Plaza on Route 212 in the Town of Saugerties, police say.

Detectives processed the vehicle at the scene and then returned it to its rightful owner, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

Saugerties, New York Man Accused Of Stealing Vechhile

On Saturday at 11:30 a.m., Saugerties police detectives arrested 47-Year-Old Mason Bell of Saugerties.

Bell was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the third-degree, felonies.

He was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court, where Bell was released on his own recognizance with a stay-away order of protection issued on behalf of the victim.

Not The Ford Bronco OJ Simpson Once Made Famous

My first thought when I heard of a 1995 Ford Bronco was O.J. Simpson.

But OJ's chase in a Ford Bronco happened the year before the Bronco stolen in the Hudson Valley was made.

In 1994, Simpson' was in a Ford Bronco in a slow-speed chase following the death of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman.

