With more wet weather on tap, organizers of the free Levitt Amp Utica Music Series have moved tonight's concert inside.

Tonight's performances will be held in the Sculpture Court at the Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute. The concert begins at 6:00PM. On tap this evening are three acts, featuring Rochester, NY native Danielle Ponder.

''Ponder has spend the past years rendering goose bumps by perfecting her style and charismatic performance. Named a Top Ten Bands to watch by CityPaper, and winner of the 2015 and 2016 Roc Awards'' a release from Levitt AMP describes her. The opening performance will come from Count Blastula, described as an eclectic musical band with visual expression. ''The have been compared to Phish, the Allman Brothers and The Grateful Dead,' Levitt AMP organizers say.

T Sho, a 25-year-old Gambian artist, is a musical creator whose genres include Dancehall, Afro-Pop, Reggae, and more.

Officials say anyone is who isn't quite ready to deal with crowds and events, the Levitt AMP concerts are streamed LIVE on the Levitt AMP Utica Facebook page.

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.

Anguish, Anxiety - Whitesboro Residents Await Buyouts and More Flooding

CHECK OUT THESE PHOTOS: Severe Thunderstorms Crash Their Way Through The Utica/Rome Area How crazy were those storms yesterday? It left a lot of damage in the area to homes, roadways, etc. These photos were submitted by our listeners. If you have any, send them to us inside the station app.

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.

State License Plate

$3.1 Million Dollar Home In Tully Has Tons Of Potential

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.