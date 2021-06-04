When 2020 dealt us the loss of seeing live music from Levitt AMP in Utica last summer, it was quite the blow. Well, it is returning for 2021 with a stellar and diverse lineup!

The concert series is returning to Kopernik Park in Downtown Utica and will be taking place each and every Monday night from July 5 through August 30. The final show will take place on Friday, September, 3. This year the shows are all themed "New York State Originals", thus meaning all of the acts are local to the Empire State.

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has this to say about the return of the Levitt AMP Concert Series.

"As we begin to transition back to normal, we are excited to enjoy local venues and great entertainment such as the Levitt AMP series. This concert series is a tremendous quality of life asset that we have been able to secure for our residents due to the generosity of the Levitt Foundation, local businesses, and community organizations, as well as through the hard work and coordination of Michelle Truett and the Utica Monday Nite board. I commend and thank all stakeholders and supporters of this worthy, family-friendly concert series." -Mayor Robert Palmieri

July 5: Carolina Gents

July 12: Danielle Ponder

July 19: Alex Torres & His Latin Orchestra

August 2: Sammy Rae & The Friends

August 9: Shayna Steele

August 16: Tom Nitti

August 23: Joanne Shenandoah

August 30: Paul Beaubrun

September 3: Sophistafunk

Find out more about the artist lineup and the Utica Levitt AMP Concert Series here.

