Open Letter To Whoever Did That Striping Nightmare on Forest Ave.

Ummmm....what?

How did anyone think that this was acceptable? We all make mistakes. But, how did someone not take a step back and think: 'Hmm...maybe I should fix this.'

Forest Road in Buffalo recently got painted with new center lines and bike lanes. The job is brutal. None of the lines are straight. In fact, they are so bad that the internet thought that it may be some kind of joke. Take a look at some of the pictures below.

You are getting paid to do a job. If you aren't going to do that job properly don't do it at all. Especially, if that job affects a lot of other people. How does the old saying go? "Do a job, big or small, do it right or not at all". When I was younger and bought my first house, I felt like I didn't do renovations the right way--took shortcuts, didn't know what I was doing, and was lazy. I should have just stopped and found out the right way to do things.

I wonder how long it will take the City of Buffalo to fix this. Or maybe that is just 'good enough' for them. It shouldn't be.

The striping may have just been temporary anyway. Take a look at this tweet from GoBuffalo Buffalo:

The DO NOT STAND signs are in place along the northern parking lane, because it's about to be a new 2-way cycle track! (It's temporary so use it this summer and fall, push for it permanently next year)

5 Buffalo Bills That Need An Epic Season This Year

Complete List Of Buffalo Bills Available On Cameo