A disgraced former fire chief from Central New York is facing additional charges in an ongoing investigation regarding sexual contact with a minor. And, authorities have now charged his wife in the case as well.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office first arrested then-town of Eaton FD Chief John Latham in December of 2022 on allegations that Latham had given marijuana to a 16-year-old girl and engaged in inappropriate contact with the minor, according to reports.

Investigators say additional allegations were lodged following the arrest, including a claim that Latham, and his wife, Danielle, had engaged in sexual contact with an underage female. It is further alleged that the contact occurred over a four-year period, spanning May of 2018 through October of last year, deputies said in announcing the arrests.

The 53-year-old husband face several new charges, including charges of rape and criminal sexual act, according to Madison County officials:

1 count of Rape in the 1 st degree (Class B Felony)

degree (Class B Felony) 1 count of Criminal Sex Act 1st degree (Class B Felony)

1 count of Rape in the 3 rd degree (Class E Felony)

degree (Class E Felony) 1 count of Criminal Sex Act 3 rd degree (Class E Felony)

degree (Class E Felony) 1 count of Sex Abuse 1 st degree (Class D Felony)

degree (Class D Felony) 1 count of Forcible Touching (Class A Misdemeanor)

1 count of Endangering the welfare of a Child (Class A Misdemeanor)

Danielle Latham, 48, is facing one charge of Criminal Sexual Act in the third-degree, a class E felony, and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a child, deputies said.

It is unclear if the Lathams were released from custody or held on bail following their arrests. As the investigation continues, deputies are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 366-2311.

Officials with the town of Eaton Fire Department say Latham is no longer associated with the department.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

