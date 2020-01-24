Morrisville Man Arrested On Sexual Abuse Charges

New York State Police have arrested a Madison County man on Sexual Abuse charges.

Officials say 47-year-old Donald Whitmore of Morrisville allegedly had sexual contact with a child under seven on several dates in 2019 at a residence in Eaton.

Whitmore is facing charges of Felony Sexual Abuse and Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

He was arraigned in the Town of Eaton court and released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later date.