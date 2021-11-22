Former Netanyahu Aide Hefetz Testifies in Ex-PM’s Corruption Trial
JERUSALEM (AP) — A one-time spokesman for Benjamin Netanyahu has taken the stand against him in a corruption trial in Jerusalem.
Nir Hefetz, a former spokesman for Netanyahu and a key prosecution witness, began testifying on Monday.
His statement had been delayed because Netanyahu's defense attorneys requested time to review new evidence alleging that Netanyahu's wife, Sara, had accepted an expensive bracelet as a gift from two billionaire friends.
The former prime minister, now the leader of the opposition in Israel's parliament, has denied any wrongdoing.
What Does "Let's Go, Brandon!" Mean?
Let's Go Brandon, or LGB, May Not Mean What You Think
Every James Bond Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best
10 Disney Movies That Deserve Their Own Rides
Here are 10 Disney movies that we think would make particularly great theme park rides, whether it be a dark ride, flume ride, or rollercoaster.