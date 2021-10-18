Colin Powell has died of COVID-19 complications, family says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday.

In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vacccinated.

Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

