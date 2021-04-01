Congratulations to Thatcher Demko on signing a new and lucrative NHL contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

Once a Utica Comet, Demko and the Comets' parent-club, the Canucks, came to terms on five-year, $25-million contract extension this week, according to multiple reports. The San Diego, CA native first came to Utica at just 21-years-old, playing the better part of three seasons in-net with the Comets. That includes the 2017-18 season, Utica's last trip to the postseason. That same season, Demko was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month in October (2017), the last Comet goalie to receive such an honor.

Demko, now 25, is 12-12 so far this season and a .917 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against-average.

Utica Comets, Lindsay Mogle

'Thatch' has been getting some credit among his teammates and the media for his recent performance which has helped the Canucks - currently out of the playoff picture - turn things around. Via VancouverIsAwesome.com:

Over the past month, however, the Canucks have actually been the second best team in the North Division, with their 8-4-1 record in March second only to the Montreal Canadiens in points percentage. The primary architect of the Canucks’ excellent March run has been Thatcher Demko, whose .937 save percentage leads all goaltenders who played at least 10 games in March. Demko stole games all month long — all of his wins came in games where he allowed two or fewer goals.

Demko's deal averages $5 million a year, which is less than half of what the highest paid goal in the game is making. Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens is making $10.5 million a year, the Panthers Sergei Bobrovsky earns $10 million a season, and Andrei Vasilevski - also 25 - of the Tampa Bay Lighting makes $9.5 million a year, according to Spotrac.com.

Speaking of the Utica Comets, they're currently in the midst of a three-week hiatus from AHL caution do to COVID-19 protocols. The team has had 10 consecutive contests postponed (it's actually 9 games as one contest has been postponed twice). Their next scheduled game is set for April 9, against the Rochester Americans at the Adirondack Bank Center.

