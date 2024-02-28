Central New York native and former New York State Trooper Tom Nitti has a big announcement.

Finding Happily Ever After The Voice

Ashley Bryant via Facebook Ashley Bryant via Facebook loading...

Central New York native and former New York State Trooper Tom Nitti made headlines late last year for his appearance on NBC's 'The Voice.' He also had to leave the show unexpectedly mid-season due to issues back home.

Now, in contrast to the reason he had to leave the show he is celebrating because he and his girlfriend are now engaged.

Ashley Bryant, who will be appearing on this newest season of 'The Voice,' posted the exciting news Tuesday on her Instagram page from outside the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ashley Bryant via Facebook Ashley Bryant via Facebook loading...

Nitti told WIBX back in November that the reason he had to abruptly leave the NBC reality singing show was a difficult decision, but also a very easy one. He told WIBX:

Long story short, my kids come first...and there are some ugly people in the world and you know you gotta kinda just keep your head up and keep pushing forward... and choices and decisions and picking the right path has to ultimately be in the forefront and obviously, as I said at the end of the day, my kids always, always come first.

He went on to say that it was marital issues that pulled him away from the experience of competing on the popular show. In the same interview he mentioned his new relationship at the time, Ashley, who he now can call fiancé.

Upcoming Nitti Nuptials

Ashley Bryant via Facebook Ashley Bryant via Facebook loading...

Nitti wrote on his Facebook page, after sharing his new engagement news, "And that is how anyone can create their next chapter! I love you Ashley Bryant."

The latest season of 'The Voice' which will feature Bryant premiered on Monday, February 26th, 2024. Be on the lookout for Ashley and maybe a few traces of Tom.

They will both be performing in Central New York at 7 Hamlets Brewery in Westmoreland on Sunday, March 24th at 2 p.m.

We wish Tom and Ashley the very best of luck moving forward in their engagement and best of luck to Ashley on her upcoming run on 'The Voice.'

More Proposal Shots

Ashley Bryant via Facebook Ashley Bryant via Facebook loading...

Ashley Bryant via Facebook Ashley Bryant via Facebook loading...

Ashley Bryant via Facebook Ashley Bryant via Facebook loading...

