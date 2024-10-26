The Utica singer competing on this season of "The Voice" is heading back home for a special, one night only performance.

Sofronio Vasquez originally hails from the Philippines and moved to America to pursue his dreams. Now, he's putting Central New York on the map with his dazzling debut on "The Voice."

He scored the season's first four-chair turn, which you can watch below.

Vasquez was so good, a battle between all four judges erupted to get him to join their team.

Coaches Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg lavished Vasquez with praise that would make anybody blush, hoping what they said would be enough to convince the promising young singer.

Stefani said his audition was like a "Grammy performance" while McEntire praised, "Your voice is like butter; your soulfulness touched my heart."

Snoop declared, "This, here is soul." The legendary rapper was the first coach to turn for him, which happened literally 3 seconds into the performance.

But it was Bublé who snatched victory from their hands, telling the Utica singer, "This is what the show was named after; it was named after you - The Voice."

To date, Vasquez is still competing on Team Bublé and is making the Canadian crooner very proud.

Despite the hectic schedule, he was able to take a brief pit stop to visit the Mohawk Valley and is welcoming the public to watch him bring down the house at MVCC's Shafer Theatre on November 1.

The show is free to attend but tickets are required, which you can reserve via his website or via MVCC's online box office.

Vasquez is the latest CNY singer to compete on The Voice. Last year, State Trooper Tom Nitti, who hails from New Hartford, made waves on the longstanding singing show.

Sadly, he didn't make it to the finals.

All eyes are now on Vasquez to see how far he goes.

He says he is eagerly awaiting the Battle rounds, which he says will compete either on Monday or Tuesday. It seems via the NBC site he will be competing against Aliyah Khaylyn.

This should be an intense battle round, as Khaylyn wowed the judges during her blind audition, just like Vasquez. She performed "Love and War" and got three judges to whip around and duke it out for her alliance.

Either way, this will be a battle round you won't want to miss when these two soul singers go toe to toe. No matter who loses, it seems they will still have a future on the show.

Because numerous judges fought hard to convince them to join their team during the blinds, it is likely the loser of the battle round will be picked up by another judge.

Still, it's obvious Central New York will be rooting for Vasquez!

Tune in via your local NBC station or Peacock to show your support, and be sure to reserve your tickets to see him live on Friday, November 1.

