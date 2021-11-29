FOX News Radio Talkshow Host in Utica This Weekend
Jimmy Failla, host of FOX Across America which airs on WIBX weekdays from noon 'til 3, will bring his show to Utica this Friday and Saturday.
Failla will be performing his stand-up act at Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills on Friday and Saturday nights, December 3rd and 4th. As a result, he'll be in town to join WIBX's Keeler Show on Friday morning from 7 'til 9. Failla will also broadcast his nation-wide talk show to radio stations around the U.S. via WIBX's studios on Friday from noon until 3.
Failla told WIBX during a recent interview that he's incredibly excited to come up to Utica from his FOX studios in New York City.
Failla was recently chosen by WIBX and several radio stations across the country to replace Rush Limbaugh, who passed away from cancer earlier this year on February 17.
Failla grew up in Levittown, NY and ultimately became a cab driver in New York City. He then delved into stand up comedy and was named Outstanding Male Stand Up act for 2014 at the New York City Nightlife Awards. Failla has done several television programs including a host of shows on the FOX News Channel, The Jim Gaffigan Show, and Season 8 of America's Got Talent. In 2021, Failla was named permanent host of FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla, officially replacing the Rush Limbaugh program for News/Talk radio stations around the country.
Failla's standup act features 2 shows on Friday and Saturday at 7 and 9:15. The shows are a WIBX promotional event to celebrate the addition of a new FM signal at 106.9 FM, which simulcasts WIBX programming. Fat Katz Comedy Club opened in the Tony's Pizzeria Plaza in Washington Mills in November of this year, 18 months after its original opening date was pushed back due to COVID-19.