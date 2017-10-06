Free Car Care Clinic Saturday at New Hartford Shopping Center

With winter just around the corner, AAA Northeast is hosting an event to ensure your vehicle is prepared for cold weather.

The AAA Car Care Clinic is being held rain or shine on Saturday (Oct. 7) from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the New Hartford Shopping Center - near Nicky Doodles.

AAA battery technicians and mechanics from AAA approved auto repair shops will be on hand providing multi-point maintenance inspections, to include testing of your vehicle's electrical system and battery, according to a release from AAA.

AAA officials are reminding motorists the most common cold weather-related vehicle issues involve weak or dead batteries.