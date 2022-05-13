Free Summer Kid Movies Back at CNY Theater This Summer
When the kids say they're bored and there's nothing to do this summer, send them to the movies. Free summer movies are back at a Central New York theater to help entertain the children while out of school, at least for a few days a week.
Marquee Cinemas in the Orchard Plaza in New Hartford will feature not one, but two kid-friendly movies for two days every week during the summer - Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 AM. Here's the summer movie line up:
Free Summer Kid Movies
July 5 & 6
Scoob
Spirit Untamed
July 12 & 13
Tom & Jerry
Peter Rabbit
July 19 & 20
Peter Rabbit 2
Clifford the Big Red Dog
July 26 & 27
Boss Baby Family Business
Detective Pikachu
August 2 & 3
Paw Patrol the Movie
The Addams Family
August 9 & 10
The Croods A New Age
Hotel Transylvania Transformania
August 16 & 17
The Addams Family 2
Space Jam A New Legacy
August 23 & 24
Sing 2
Sonic the Hedgehog
To find the summer movie lineup at a Marquee Cinema in your area, visit Marqueeceinemas.com. For more information on movies in the Orchards plaza, you can call 315-768-3184.
