Summer is here and that means it's officially ice cream season!



Nothing tastes better on a hot summer day than cold ice cream. It's a fact. However, there are some places that have better soft serve than others, but where are they located?

We recently polled its listeners to find out their favorite ice cream parlors and their responses did not disappoint.

Honorable mentions went to Byrne Dairy, Coneheads, and Wendy's Diner - who all earned a vote.

The best thing about all of these places is the variety to their menus. Whether you're craving custard, hard ice cream, a sundae, milkshake, or just the most outrageous flavor out there - these places have you covered.

Even better, some parlors come with additional fun things to do, like slapping around a golf ball. Summer is the season for golf, you know.

In the end, it's probably a good idea to know where the best spots for ice cream are in Central New York. This summer is supposed to be absurdly hot, so chances are you're going to need something to keep yourself cool in the sweltering temperatures.

Besides, nothing is worse than biting into an ice cream cone and realizing the soft serve looked way better than it tasted. In fact, New York is guilty of selling America's least liked ice cream brand.

Our tried and true listeners won't lead you astray with their honest rankings of the Mohawk Valley's best ice cream joints. You'll enjoy every bite and probably make plans for seconds.

